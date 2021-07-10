Cancel
Loki head writer Michael Waldron discusses Frog Thor, Alligator Loki, Loki and Sylvie's intriguing relationship and more

Where did the idea to include Alligator Loki come from? "That one was me," Waldron says after sharing an Alligator Loki birthday cake from 2019 on Twitter. "That one I'll take credit for. That was a thing that came out in one of my very first meetings with Marvel. It was just, as I was talking about what the show should feel like, (I said), 'You should feel like anything can happen, that we can do anything, anything in this show.' And one of those (was), 'We can have an Alligator Loki.' And that was an idea that just kind of stuck, and now here we are."

