Wellington Paranormal is like a series-length comedy version of the “X-Cops” episode of The X-Files

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s second What We Do in the Shadows spinoff, first released in 2018 and premiering Sunday on The CW, follows a special unit of New Zealand’s police force tasked with investigating supernatural activity in the capital city with its two leads, played by Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary, even comparing themselves to Mulder and Scully. "Mulder and Scully often failed to find answers because they were confronting deep conspiracies, but Minogue and O’Leary fail in their cases because they’re ludicrously oblivious and incompetent," says Samantha Nelson. "In What We Do in the Shadows, the duo were hypnotized into ignoring anything strange in the vampire-occupied house, and they blamed a lost dog for a werewolf attack. They’re just as ineffectual in Wellington Paranormal, often making situations worse and rarely providing any significant assistance to the victims or community."

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
