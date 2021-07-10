Wellington Paranormal is like a series-length comedy version of the “X-Cops” episode of The X-Files

The arc of the new comedy “Wellington Paranormal” is indicative of the fractured landscape out there for TV watchers. Originally broadcast in New Zealand in 2018, the show is a spin-off of the hit film “What We Do in the Shadows,” which has already been turned into an amazing series on FX, although that technically happened after this show. Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi first created "Wellington Paranormal" for TVNZ 2 in New Zealand and it has taken this long to be imported to the United States, but even that part of the journey is a bit odd. It won’t appear next to the FX hit but on The CW on Sunday nights, starting July 11th, and then it will appear on HBO Max the next day. Got that? Because it’s worth tracking down this goofy delight.