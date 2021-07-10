Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Aisling Bea's Hulu comedy This Way Up has found a graceful way to tackle the pandemic in Season 2

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago

"Our slow but steady emergence from the worst of the pandemic has presented a problem for television," says Matthew Gilbert. "We had plenty of thoughtful doom-and-gloom shows — I May Destroy You, Ozark — to get us through the dystopian days, and no shortage of feel-good watches — Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso — when we needed to be reminded of the light at the end of the tunnel. But now that the light is upon us, the tunnel fading from view, what are modern-day TV shows to do? Ignore the pandemic, like The Unicorn? Place it center stage, like Superstore? Focus on the continuing feelings of isolation, or fixate on the relief? This Way Up, which drops its second season on Hulu on Friday, has found a graceful middle ground, respecting and straddling the themes of loneliness and hope without harping on them. This Way Up is an overlooked, bingeable gem. I polished off the first season in a weekend, the 20-minute, six episode format irresistibly Fleabag-esque, but lighter and more buoyant ― more quips, slightly less desperation behind them. If humor was how Fleabag distanced herself from the world, then it’s how Aine processes it earnestly, choosing the medicine of laughter time and time again, without ever forgetting it’s a medicine...The second season takes place in a nebulous spot in Before Times, when the sight of a face mask was off-putting and we could all still marvel about 'how crazy the news is,' as Richard puts it. It neither omits the pandemic nor is defined by it, but is clearly informed by it."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Horgan
Person
Aisling Bea
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Comedy#Television#Superstore#Times#Esl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
TV SeriesBoston Globe

The whip-smart British comedy ‘This Way Up’ is the perfect post-pandemic binge

There is a moment in the second season of “This Way Up” that you could almost miss — it’s mumbled, at the end of a minor scene, verging on a throwaway line. Aine, a brazen 30-something London woman played by the show’s creator and writer, Aisling Bea, has just finished a barely pre-pandemic dinner with her new beau, Richard, and his crude friend. The friend assures them he’ll be back in London soon, “if this cough thing doesn’t get me.” Aine laughs nervously.
TV & Videoswomenandhollywood.com

Pick of the Day: “This Way Up”

Set in the months before COVID-19 brought the world to a grinding halt, Season 2 of “This Way Up” sees its main character, Aine (writer-creator-EP Aisling Bea), navigating fits and starts in her mental health journey. For those unfamiliar with the BAFTA-winning show — really, you need to add it to your watchlist, stat — the dark comedy is about a 30-something rebuilding her life after a nervous breakdown and a stay at a rehabilitation facility. It’s one of the most genuinely touching explorations of loneliness, self-esteem, depression, anxiety, and the desire for connection I’ve seen — right up there with “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and “Fleabag.”
MoviesComicBook

One of the Best Comedies of the Year Is Now Streaming on Hulu

Looking for something good to watch? Well one of the best comedies of the year is now streaming on Hulu! That movie would be none other than Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the new film starring Kristen Wiig and her Bridesmaids writer Annie Mumolo, who play two middle-aged best friends who leave their Nebraska home for the first time, in order to travel to Vista Del Mar, Florida, on vacation. However, Barb and Star have a lot of anxiety to overcome about leaving their home and trying new things - and face-off against a bitter Florida girl who hates other people having fun in the sun.
TV Seriesundertheradarmag.com

This Way Up (Season Two)

Jul 07, 2021 By Lily Moayeri Photography by Courtesy of Channel 4 Web Exclusive. Two years is too long to wait to be reunited with the funny, sensitive characters of This Way Up. The British series, whose first season premiered in 2019, revolves around Aine (pronounced Onya) played by Irish comedian Aisling Bea, who is also This Way Up’s creator and writer. The half-hour show shares some similarities with the overrated Fleabag and the underrated Back to Life in that the main character is a flawed but imminently likeable woman who is attempting to return to some semblance of normalcy, as it were.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

This Way Up season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu?

Following its debut on Hulu this weekend, can you expect a This Way Up season 3 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the show ends up canceled? As you would imagine, we have a few different things to talk through here. First things first, though, let’s go through what...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

THIS WAY UP Season 2 Now on Hulu. Here’s The New Clip!

Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, “Living With Yourself;” “Quiz”) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe;” “Military Wives”). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, “The Crown;” “Game of Thrones”) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, “Game of Thrones;” “Luther”) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil;” “The Brink”)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki Wraps, Good Trouble Returns, and Netflix Probes My Unorthodox Life

The MCU continues to thrive on Disney+, with Loki earning high marks from critics and fans alike. The series wraps its six-episode run today. Also today: Good Trouble’s young adults get knocked down in the show's Season 3 summer premiere, tradition meets modernity in the new Netflix family reality series My Unorthodox Life, and the Phoenix Suns attempt to extend their lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Other Two finally gets a Season 2 premiere date on HBO Max

The former Comedy Central series from former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider will debut new episodes on HBO Max starting Aug. 26. The Other Two's last episode aired on Comedy Central in March 2019. “With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams, officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat, and her eponymous daytime talk show,” reads the official synopsis for Season 2. “Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.”
TV SeriesSFGate

Amazon Releases 'Modern Love' Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for Season 2 of “Modern Love,” which launches Aug. 13 on the streamer. The anthology will feature eight new episodes showcasing individual stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations. Each episode is inspired by the true events from the New York Times column of the same name.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

American Horror Stories

Almost ten years ago, FX debuted a new TV series from Ryan Murphy called American Horror Story. Few at the time could have anticipated how the show would lead the way for a slew of changes in the way television would operate. Not only did the series help move the line on content standards on cable (today there's basically no limit to what you can say or show on basic cable) but it helped usher in the era of the limited series, which over the course of a decade has come to dominate the world of prestige TV. Of course, American Horror Story wasn't considered prestige TV when it premiered (and it's not really today). It was junky and vulgar and over-the-top. But it also attracted some phenomenal actors to its playground, and despite some less than stellar initial reviews, it became a ratings hit and an undeniable force on TV.
TV & Videosinews.co.uk

Schmigadoon!, Apple TV+, review: The very definition of Marmite TV

Musicals – you either love them or you truly despise them. Josh, Keegan-Michael Key’s characters in Apple TV+’s latest comedy Schmigadoon!, happens to fall in the latter camp, a problem that doesn’t really affect his life until he finds himself stuck in one. Viewers who also hate musicals – especially the perennially perky 1940s kind – will share his despair as this new comedy drama series quickly morphs from a run-of-the-mill romcom into an all-singing, all-dancing musical extravaganza.
CelebritiesJezebel

May Jean Smart and Michaela Coel Win All the Emmys

The 2021 Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning and while there is an impressive list of women actors on the roster, the two that deserve to own the ceremony are Jean Smart, nominated for Comedy Lead Actress for Hacks; and Michaela Coel, nominated for Limited Series Lead Actress for I May Destroy You. They are the only two actresses who exist, sorry, that’s just a fact.

Comments / 0

Community Policy