Apple TV+ is in early talks for NFL Sunday Ticket

With DirecTV's $1.5 billion deal for Sunday Ticket set to expire after the 2022 season, Apple is exploring whether the package that allows NFL fans to watch every early and late afternoon Sunday NFL game is worth paying for to boost subscriptions. Still, as The Information reports, "Apple isn't seen as a serious contender for the rights, given its reluctance to invest heavily in entertainment programming in the past."

