Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV's true-crime docuseries boom has surprised industry veterans while drawing increased scrutiny

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HBO’s The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, premiering in February 2015, and Netflix’s Making a Murderer, released later that year in December 2015, are credited with changing everything in the true-crime docuseries genre -- not only on TV but with podcasts. "The market exploded in the few years after that," says Justin Sayles. "Netflix proved Making a Murderer was no fluke by producing a seemingly endless string of widely praised series, from The Keepers to The Ted Bundy Tapes to a doc on the disastrous Fyre Festival. (In the ultimate case of having it both ways, the streamer also released the parody American Vandal in 2017 that drew on the established beats of the genre; the series was as good as, if not better than, any of the real docs it lampooned.) Other companies followed Netflix’s lead, most notably HBO. The company has a long history of producing acclaimed documentary work dating back to Time Was … in 1979, but the years after Making a Murderer and The Jinx saw an influx of true-crime films such as Beware the Slenderman, Mommy Dead and Dearest, and I Love You, Now Die." Joe Berlinger, who co-directed the true-crime documentaries Paradise Lost trilogy and Brother’s Keeper alongside Bruce Sinofsky, thought he'd be retired by now. Instead, he's been working on high-profile Netflix true-crime docuseries like Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. “I’ll be 60 this year, and I thought that by now they’d be putting me out to pasture—I’d have my nice little career and I’d be done,” Berlinger says. “I’ve never been busier.” Still, the true-crime genre has drawn increased scrutiny. "Some critics dismiss the paint-by-numbers aspect of some of the genre’s biggest hits, while others worry that the truth often takes a back seat to dramatic flair," says Sayles. "Perhaps most worrying is the fact that true crime often exploits or diminishes victims, survivors, and their family members—the people most affected by these horrendous events—while lionizing the perpetrators (and sometimes turning them into sex symbols). As the genre continues to explode in quantity, there’ll be an even greater chance of such mistakes. But that explosion also ensures a captive audience, and an opportunity to meet demand with docs that elevate the genre rather than bow to its worst instincts—that push beyond blood and gore and explore deeper issues." Mark Duplass, who executive produced Wild Wild Country for Netflix, adds: "You have those times where you think, ‘God, I wish I had been in indie rock in the early ’90s,’ or, ‘I wish I had been in Britain in the late ’60s.' I feel like I’m here right now for documentaries. And I feel like I’ve got a chance to do some stuff.”

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Durst
Person
Mark Duplass
Person
Joe Berlinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Hbo#The Ted Bundy Tapes#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Documentaries
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
Moviesreviewed.com

15 fascinating true crime documentaries to stream now

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. True crime documentaries have become ridiculously popular over the last few years. From limited-run shows focused on notorious cold cases (like the unsolved murder of JonBenét Ramsey) to documentary films like The Central Park Five, which help shed light on important themes like racism, institutional injustice, and the American legal system, this genre is as groundbreaking as it is addictive.
TV Seriesarcamax.com

'Heist' review: The true crime Netflix docuseries plays fast and loose with the truth

I’ve been pondering the appeal of heist stories lately, with the return of “Leverage,” now starring Noah Wyle and streaming on IMDb TV. The show’s breezy way around a caper prompted me to revisit the similarly minded British series “Hustle” (all eight seasons are on Amazon Prime) and what they have in common is an overall ethos: Let’s target the greedy and the terrible in an effort to mete out some off-the-books justice.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Adding Intriguing '90s Thriller on July 1

Netflix users love a good thriller, with pulse-pounding adventures and mysteries often taking over the services' top 10 list. On July 1, the company is bringing back a quality thriller that could very well scratch that same itch and hit the top 10, itself. The movie in question is The Game, a 1997 movie directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Douglas and Sean Penn.
TV SeriesDeadline

Vincent Vermignon Joins HBO Max’s True-Crime Series ‘The Staircase’

Vincent Vermignon has joined the cast of The Staircase, HBO Max’s limited series drama adaptation based on Jean-Xavier de Lestrade’s true-crime docuseries. Vermignon will play de Lestrade, joining previously announced cast members Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Rosemarie DeWitt, Juliette Binoche, Parker Posey, Odessa Young, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Sophie Turner, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tim Guinee.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Is TNT's Crime and Family Drama 'Animal Kingdom' Based on a True Story?

TNT's family/crime drama Animal Kingdom debuted back in July of 2016. Audiences saw the series kick-off when 17-year-old Josh "J" Cody (Finn Cole) moves in with his grandmother Janine "Smurf" Cody (Ellen Barken) after his mother's drug overdose. However, J and viewers learn rather quickly that she isn't your typical granny. She doesn't spend her time knitting or playing Bingo.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki Wraps, Good Trouble Returns, and Netflix Probes My Unorthodox Life

The MCU continues to thrive on Disney+, with Loki earning high marks from critics and fans alike. The series wraps its six-episode run today. Also today: Good Trouble’s young adults get knocked down in the show's Season 3 summer premiere, tradition meets modernity in the new Netflix family reality series My Unorthodox Life, and the Phoenix Suns attempt to extend their lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
Video GamesPosted by
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix deal could mean a Bridgerton video game and fan convention

Rhimes and her team began negotiating a new deal with Netflix earlier this year following Bridgerton's success. Unlike the deals for top showrunners like Greg Berlanti (at Warner Bros. TV) and Ryan Murphy (also at Netflix), "Rhimes, as she did four years ago, bet on herself with bonuses built in that further compensate her for the number of shows she gets on the air, how long they each run and more," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Rhimes’ new deal includes film, games, VR, branding and merchandising, live events and experiences," says Goldberg. "Although Rhimes started her career in features, sources close to the Scandal creator note it’s the merchandising and live events and experiences that are of particular interest to Netflix as the streamer plots other revenue opportunities to help offset its slowed subscriber growth. Netflix reported 208 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing its own expectations of 210 million. The plan, sources say, is for Netflix to build on its hit franchises — like the immersive Stranger Things: The Experience in L.A and New York — with additional live events including the upcoming London-set Bridgerton ball scheduled to launch in November. Such events are done in participation with Netflix and the series creators, who help deliver the authenticity that can justify the pricey ticket fees. A Bridgerton video game and, after Netflix’s virtual Witcher Con on July 9, a Bridgerton fan convention could be on the table, too. Such events will also help keep fans engaged in the long stretches between seasons of the streamer’s hit shows. (Stranger Things, for example, last aired in July 2019 with the drive-through event providing diehard fans and franchise newcomers a fun opportunity during the height of the pandemic stateside.)"
TV & Videosimdb.com

‘The Sopranos’ Stars Claim HBO Paid James Gandolfini $3 Million Not to Star in ‘The Office’

The most recent episode of the “Talking Sopranos” podcast finds hosts and “The Sopranos” actors Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa dropping a bombshell on guest Ricky Gervais. According to the actors behind Christopher Moltisanti and Bobby Baccalieri, HBO paid “Sopranos” lead star James Gandolfini a whopping $3 million not to appear on NBC’s sitcom “The Office.” The series was the U.S. remake of Gervais’ BBC comedy of the same name.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Paramount+'s The Fairly OddParents revival will be a mix of live-action and animation

"Yes, the Fairly OddParents show is a hybrid so that the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors. You can’t do it a hundred times but that’s it for right now," says Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins. Robbins says he hopes the revival, which was revealed earlier this year and which is currently in production in Los Angeles featuring some of the original cast members, will also revive interest in the show’s library on the platform.
EntertainmentForward

His psychiatrist took control of his house, his bank account and his life. Now Will Ferrell is portraying him in a true-crime TV series

Imagine this: For nearly 30 years your psychiatrist takes over your life, claims your Southampton estate and your family business, as well as your Swiss bank account as his own. He buys tables at big Jewish fundraising dinners with your money. He convinces you to become estranged from your only sister and persuades you that anyone you date is after you only for your money.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why did the Emmys tally HBO and HBO Max's Emmy nominations together?

The TV Academy announced Tuesday morning that HBO and HBO Max combined for 130 nominations, barely topping Netflix's 129. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if HBO and HBO Max were separated, HBO would've collect 94 nominations and HBO Max would've received 36. The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg points out that HBO and HBO Max are led by the same person, Casey Bloys, and reports that WarnerMedia requested that the TV Academy combine both HBO and HBO Max. "Free-spending streaming giant Netflix clocked in with a total of 129 nominations," says Goldberg. "If the nominations were tallied the way they had been in the past — separating HBO and HBO Max — Netflix would have easily topped HBO proper to lead the pack. In a press release Tuesday, WarnerMedia took a victory lap and celebrated its Emmys 'lead' with 130 nominations, noting it was the 19th time in history that the 'HBO brand' had “received the most nominations of any network/platform in a single year.' Netflix declined comment." Meanwhile, TV Academy president Maury McIntyre tells Variety it might be best if the Academy stayed out of nomination tallies in the future. "We don’t ultimately care. We’re here to honor the work," he says, adding: "We can only go off what we have given from a submission perspective. And that’s how we report it out. How was it reported to us in terms of its platform or its network, etc. But, it’s a question for me moving forward as to whether we should be inserting ourselves in that count, or just be able to say, 'yes, you want to claim that these are yours, we can say yes, that is what we are seeing, too, go at it.'"
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Norman Lear's classic sitcom library is headed to Amazon and IMDb TV

Amazon and Sony Pictures TV have struck a deal to bring the legendary producer's extensive catalog to the two streaming services. The titles headed to Amazon and IMDb TV are Maude, All in the Family, The Jeffersons, 227, Good Times, the original One Day at a Time, Diff’rent Strokes, Sanford & Son and its spinoff Sanford. Diff’rent Strokes and 227 will debut on Prime Video on Thursday, with The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son and Sanford set to debut later in the year. IMDb TV will roll out All in the Family, Good Times, Maude and One Day at a Time on Thursday. “Life is a collaboration," said Lear, who turns 99 on July 27, in a statement. "Writing, directing and producing films and television is perhaps the most collaborative work of all. In 2018, our Act III Productions sat with the team at Sony Pictures Television and formed a partnership to not only produce new content, but to bring a new awareness to my former Embassy library. That Sony found a home for that library with Prime Video/IMDb TV where new generations could find it, is the best present a man entering his 100th year can have.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy