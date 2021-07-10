Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Discovery's Shark Week and Nat Geo's SharkFest combine for 66 hours of new shark programming this summer

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shark Week, which Discovery considers its "Super Bowl," kicks off its 33rd year on Sunday with an unprecedented 45 hours of programming. SharkFest, meanwhile, debuted earlier this week with 21 hours of new programming stretching over six weeks. "The escalating volume of programming, and high-profile names associated with it, underscores how important these ventures are to both companies even as other Hollywood rivals begin swimming in these waters," reports Variety's Addie Morfoot. "The annual summer franchises, that air globally, produce short-term and long-term audience gains leading to higher than usual ratings that in turn attract millions of advertising dollars. For these companies, and newer competitors swimming in these crowded programming waters, sharks are the gift that keeps on giving...Last year 21 million viewers tuned into Shark Week over a seven-day period, Discovery says, while 31.1 million tuned into SharkFest over a five-week period, according to Nat Geo. And ratings spiked at both as shark programming rolled out. According to Justin Fromm, Head of Research at LG Ads, 37% of Shark Week viewers in 2020 had not watched Discovery the month prior to the event’s launch. Meanwhile, 51% of SharkFest viewers had not watched Nat Geo the month before the franchise premiered."

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Week#Advertising#Swimming#Sharkfest#Discovery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Instagram
Related
TV & VideosFrankfort Times

Shark Week & SharkFest: 6 New Specials & 6 Classics Not to Miss

It’s a really good time to be a fan of shark-related programming. Thanks to National Geographic’s SharkFest and Discovery’s Shark Week, there is hours upon hours of programming in July. SharkFest already kicked off on Monday, July 5, and its 21 hours of new premieres, 60 hours of enhanced content, and a treasure trove of archival footage will run a super-sized six weeks. In addition to airing on National Geographic, Nat Geo WILD, and Nat Geo Mundo, select series and specials will be available on DisneyXD and Disney+.
TV & Videosmyheraldreview.com

4 Shark Week & SharkFest Specials Exploring Mating Patterns

It’s the holy grail of shark science! These four specials chase new information on how sharks mate and where they give birth. In Shark Week’s thrilling MechaShark (Wednesday, July 14, 9/8c, Discovery), expert Kina Scollay scubas inside a motorized cage shaped like a 14-foot great white. The goal: Get closer to large females off New Zealand and film frisky behavior. If the cage’s articulating tail being nibbled on counts as flirting, success!
TV SeriesRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Sunday: Highlights of Discovery’s Shark Week 2021

Shark Week - Shark Week 2021 (not to be confused with SharkFest over on National Geographic) starts today and runs through July 17, and has special programming featuring Tiffany Haddish, William Shatner, Brad Paisley, the cast of “Jackass” and of course, dozens of expert marine biologists. Typically, the shows will...
TV & VideosVariety

Inside the Shark Week Vs. SharkFest Battle for Cable and Streaming Viewers

Documentaries play a key role in Discovery and NatGeo's summer programming push. Discovery and National Geographic’s annual battle for shark programming supremacy has crossed platforms to include both of their streaming services, with exclusive feature-length documentaries a notable part of their broader programming mix this summer. Together, the companies will...
TV & VideosCharlotteObserver.com

Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

Deep in the ocean, surrounded by sharks, Tiffany Haddish stayed cool. She drew on her land-based survival skills. “I was as frightened around them as I am around like a pack of pit bull dogs,” she said in an interview. “I feel like animals pick up on your energy. If you’re in there being scared, they’re like, ‘Well, what you got? Why are you scared?’ It's like being in the ’hood.”
Los Angeles, CADiscovery

DIVE IN TO DISCOVERY’S SHARK WEEK 2021 FINTASTIC PARTNERSHIPS

SHARK WEEK Swims onto Screens, July 11th on Discovery Channel. (Los Angeles) – SHARK WEEK, television’s longest-running, and most anticipated summer event returns for its 33rd year with bigger sharks and record-breaking breaches on Sunday, July 11 and continues through Sunday, July 18. With 45 hours of shark programming, the most hours of programming in SHARK WEEK history, SHARK WEEK 2021 will take viewers to new locations to study and record new shark behaviors that have never been seen on camera before. This year, SHARK WEEK has paired with a notable list of marketing partners to give fans the opportunity to celebrate sharks in exceptional and jawsome ways.
NFLchannelguidemag.com

Monday, July 5: Nat Geo’s SharkFest: You’re Going to Need a Bigger Screen

All Times Eastern. PBS programming varies regionally. Nat Geo networks’ annual programming event devoted to all things shark returns for its ninth installment, with the shark-infested stunt running over six weeks beginning tonight. Kicking off SharkFest 2021 tonight is the hourlong special When Sharks Attack. The world’s beaches quickly turn deadly in this terror-filled deep-sea saga when sharks descend, shocking the local community and sending scientists reeling. What causes these spikes in activity, and how can they be prevented?
TV & VideosPosted by
NJ.com

How to live stream ‘Shark Week’ 2021 on Discovery Channel for free

Shark Week will be coming back to Discovery Channel on July 11. This year, it makes its way back quite a bit earlier than last year, but with a staggering 45 hours of programming, ranging from a new edition of ‘Crikey! It’s Shark Week’ to ‘Shark Academy.’ There will also be plenty of celebrities participating, including Tiffany Haddish, William Shatner, Brad Paisley, and Snoop Dogg.
TV & Videos1045wjjk.com

Celebs Who Are Diving In Deep for “Shark Week” On Discovery!

​This week’s TV forecast is sunny with a chance of an isolated Sharknado!. Take a dive with Discovery Channel’s Shark Week! The annual “Jaws” dropping spectacle features more than 30 hours of programming about one of nature’s most feared predators. In addition to some wild documentaries there are lots of...
TV SeriesNew York Post

Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’ kicks off its 33rd year

“Shark Week” lies on the horizon — always a good indicator that it’s July in the world of television. This year, Discovery’s annual programming slate, now in its 33rd year, airs/streams over 45 hours of all-things sharks (and then some) from Sunday, July 11 to Sunday, July 18, including exclusive specials on discovery+.
TV & VideosPosted by
95.5 KLAQ

It’s Shark Week! Enjoy the Programs with These Treats Joanna Created

It's Shark Week! It's one of my favorite TV events of the year, right up there with the "31 Days of Halloween" on Freeform. We did mention on the show that lately, Shark Week has not been great. It probably started that year that they said Michael Phelps was going to race a shark and it was a lie! There was no shark! We had to pretend that there was a shark racing Phelps, we all felt bamboozled.
TV SeriesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Shark Week

Looking for something to binge this summer? Shark Week 2021 kicked off Sunday on the Discovery Channel and runs through July 18.

Comments / 0

Community Policy