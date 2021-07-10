iCarly's Laci Mosley recounts the racist bullying over her casting

Cancel
Mosley says the racism still stings after her casting was met with racist accusations that she was a “Black replacement” for Carly’s best friend in the original series, Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy, who has since left acting). “I look forward to the point where being Black and getting a job in Hollywood is not a political statement,” Mosley tells the Los Angeles Times. “We are talented. We work very hard, a lot of times much harder to get where we are and we don’t deserve to be punished for that.” Mosley credits the iCarly and Paramount+ teams for coming to her defense in the face of the racist bullying. Mosley says writer/co-producer Franchesca Ramsey made sure “to protect this character and protect me as a person in and out. She was one of the main people speaking about the racism and vitriol. Also, she made sure that we had a Black hairstylist and she’s done so much on every avenue as a producer to protect Black actors, especially.” Mosley also realizes that not all actors of color are as fortunate. “I hope that more networks will take the lead of Paramount+ in standing up to their fans when they treat their Black cast members or their people of color cast members poorly like this,” she says.

