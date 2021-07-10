Stephen A. Smith, ESPN's highest-paid star, actually earns $12 million a year

As per a report from Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Maria Taylor may not be at ESPN much longer. Taylor has filled a lot of roles at ESPN since 2014, including her current status as NBA Countdown host for the NBA Finals and sideline reporter for top college football games and the College Football Championship. But Marchand writes that Taylor may soon be moving on, with her contract expiring as of July 20 (before even the end of a potential seven-game NBA Finals), with ESPN offering her at most “near $5 million,” and with their current offer to her reportedly between $2 and $3 million. Here’s more from that piece: