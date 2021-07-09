Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altha, FL

Margaret E. Lawarre

By Staff
cljnews.com
 8 days ago

ALTHA – Margaret E. Lawarre, 76, of Altha, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Blountstown. Margaret was born on Feb. 28, 1945 in Hugo, OK, to John Lansing and Opal Enox Lansing. She had lived in Altha for the past 40 years, coming to the area from the Florida Keys. She worked in the hospitality industry for many years as a motel desk clerk and later worked at Shelton’s Trucking as a dispatcher. She was a member of Traveler’s Rest Freewill Baptist Church.

www.cljnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Blountstown, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Altha, FL
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Cremation#Peavy Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSNBC News

Nationals fans flee for safety after gunfire erupts outside park

Fans at a baseball game at National Park in Washington scrambled for safety Saturday night after gunfire erupted outside the venue. The Metro Police Department Police said three people, including a bystander who was attending the game, were shot outside the park. The department initially said there were four victims.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy