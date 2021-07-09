ALTHA – Margaret E. Lawarre, 76, of Altha, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Blountstown. Margaret was born on Feb. 28, 1945 in Hugo, OK, to John Lansing and Opal Enox Lansing. She had lived in Altha for the past 40 years, coming to the area from the Florida Keys. She worked in the hospitality industry for many years as a motel desk clerk and later worked at Shelton’s Trucking as a dispatcher. She was a member of Traveler’s Rest Freewill Baptist Church.