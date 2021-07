The Litecoin price prediction faces a sharp price decline of around 4.67% at the time that the market opens and it currently trades at $124.90. LTC/USD is trading in red as the coin slides below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. After touching the daily high of $133 today, the Litecoin price couldn’t break $135 before it’s been rejected. However, LTC/USD may need to climb above the upper boundary of the channel convincingly and a clear break about this barrier could take the coin up to the $140 level.