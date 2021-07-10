Couple volunteers to clean up Bridgeport cemetery

William Bowen rakes while Ashely Bowen gathers the leaves during a cleanup effort Friday at Kirkwood Cemetery in Bridgeport. The couple, who own Priorities Home Improvements, volunteered their time and equipment to pick up trash, mow, trim weeds and trees and scrub the walls of the cemetery. Ashley said a post on social media regarding the cemetery’s poor condition and overgrown landscape prompted them into action. She said they plan to return to the cemetery on a different day to plant flowers.