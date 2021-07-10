Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies’ momentum slips through Vince Velasquez’s unsteady hand in 11-5 loss to Red Sox

Janesville Gazette
 5 days ago

BOSTON -- To hear the Phillies tell it, they were whisked here from Chicago in the middle of the night Thursday on the wings of Air Momentum. “I feel it,” said manager Joe Girardi, buoyed as much as ever this season after 39 runs and three wins in four games at Wrigley Field. “You feel it in the dugout. You feel confident with the lineup we’re throwing out there every day. There is a little something going.”

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Cole Irvin
Person
Chase Anderson
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Jerad Eickhoff
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Brandon Workman
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Air Momentum#The Boston Red Sox#Mets#Cubs#The Red Sox#The National League East
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
MLB
Related
MLB975thefanatic.com

Allow Me To Defend Vince Velasquez

Were talking the person and the behavior, not the pitcher. I cant defend giving up 8 earned runs in less than 3 innings. But as the Phillies were boarding the bus Vince Velasquez came out with headphones on (that clearly weren’t on) and gave a wave acknowledging the fans that were waiting. But then some idiot told him “learn how to pitch”
MLBcrossingbroad.com

Vince Velasquez Gets Seven Outs, Phillies Get Blown Out

Vince Velasquez needed 74 pitches to record just seven outs in the Phillies’ 11-5 loss to the Red Sox last night. Lacking command, he issued four walks and was battered when in the strike zone by a deep Red Sox lineup. He twice failed to deliver shutdown innings after his teammates handed him a pair of leads before failing to keep things reasonable in the third.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Garrett Richards, Red Sox set to battle Phillies

Garrett Richards will look to get the Boston Red Sox off to a strong start in their final series before the All-Star break when they open a three-game set against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. The Red Sox are tied for the major league lead with 54 victories,...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Vince Velasquez, Phillies attempt to complete sweep of Padres

While the host Philadelphia Phillies have a chance to celebrate a series sweep on July 4, the San Diego Padres will be looking to break even on another disappointing road trip. Left-hander Blake Snell (3-3, 5.29 ERA) will start for the Padres after missing a start due to illness while...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Martinez, Red Sox tee off on Phillies

Coming off of series win against the struggling Chicago Cubs, the Phillies got a wake-up call tonight. There was hope early on in this one as Philadelphia got out to an early lead twice. Both leads did not last very long as the Boston Red Sox took advantage of Vince Velasquez’s mistakes. It also didn’t take long before Boston blew this game wide open and out of reach.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Ranger Suárez delivers seven-out save to get depleted Phillies back to .500 and other observations from 5-4 victory over Red Sox

BOSTON -- Asked the other day to sum up the first half of the Phillies’ season, Rhys Hoskins answered like this: “We’ve gone through some [stuff].”. It’s an interesting narrative. Yes, the Phillies dealt with injuries and crushing losses. But the former was mostly short-term issues and nagging problems with multiple Bryce Harper body parts, while the latter was self-inflicted thanks to a bullpen that leads baseball with 22 blown saves and porous defense at most positions.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Alex Rodriguez says he 'threw up' when he found out trade to Red Sox wouldn't go through

As we've previously chronicled in our Historical Trade Rumors series, Alex Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2004 season. In fact, in a new podcast Rodriguez says that he was willing to sacrifice "somewhere around $40 million" to facilitate a trade from the Texas Rangers to the Boston Red Sox. The three-time American League MVP even says that he has a contract signed by him, Red Sox principal owner John Henry and then-MLB commissioner Bud Selig, which would have redone his 10-year/$252 million deal and completed his trade to Boston.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBPosted by
NESN

ESPN Believes Red Sox Should Trade For This Player By Deadline

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Don’t look now, but Major League Baseball’s trade deadline for the 2021 season is just about a month away. The deadline is set for July 30, and at this point in the campaign, we have a pretty good idea of...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Report: Red Sox to call up prospect acquired in Mookie Betts trade

Needing a backup catcher, the Red Sox are expected to call up Connor Wong from Triple-AAA Worcester on Tuesday, according to a report from MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. This will be the first time Wong is on a Major League roster. Wong was one of three players acquired by the Red...
MLBPosted by
NESN

MLB Writer Won’t Be Surprised If This Red Sox Prospect Becomes All-Star By 2022

Ben Simmons Trade Feels Inevitable; Should Celtics Consider 76ers Star?. Jarren Duran seems to have passed one baseball observer’s eye test with flying colors. MLB.com’s Ian Browne named the Boston Red Sox prospect the team’s “All-Star of the future” Sunday. Duran has been thriving at the plate this season against Triple-A and international pitching, and his development has take him to the brink of his first call up to the major leagues. Here’s why Browne believes Duran’s skills might take him to the sport’s highest echelons quickly.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could land Mets Kris Bryant in Cubs fire sale

The Mets may be involved with the many trade targets on the Cubs at the July 30 deadline, including All-Star Kris Bryant. The secret is out, and barring an unforeseen and lengthy winning streak, the Chicago Cubs will be among the sellers at the July 30 trade deadline. Among Chicago’s...
MLBNBC Sports

Twitter explodes with reactions to Sox drafting Mayer

Marcelo Mayer to the Boston Red Sox with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft was unexpected, to say the least. The Eastlake High School shortstop was considered a borderline lock to be drafted No. 1 overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Instead, Pittsburgh opted to go with Louisville catcher Henry Davis.
MLBaudacy.com

Red Sox 2nd-round pick Jud Fabian has been compared to Mookie Betts

Could the Red Sox have drafted the next Mookie Betts?. In the second round of the MLB Draft on Monday, the Red Sox selected University of Florida centerfielder Jud Fabian. Fabian, who bats right-handed and throws left-handed hit .249/.364/.560 with 20 home runs and 10 doubles in 59 games in this past season, which earned him All-SEC first team honors as well as the All-SEC defensive team for his play in the outfield.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
BaseballPosted by
The Spun

Video Of Shohei Ohtani In The Dugout Is Going Viral

Every game, Shohei Ohtani finds a way to leave the fans in awe. The Los Angeles Angels star has been so great this year that he’s considered the overwhelming favorite to win the American League MVP. In 81 games this season, Ohtani has a .279 average with 32 home runs...

Comments / 0

Community Policy