Phillies’ momentum slips through Vince Velasquez’s unsteady hand in 11-5 loss to Red Sox
BOSTON -- To hear the Phillies tell it, they were whisked here from Chicago in the middle of the night Thursday on the wings of Air Momentum. “I feel it,” said manager Joe Girardi, buoyed as much as ever this season after 39 runs and three wins in four games at Wrigley Field. “You feel it in the dugout. You feel confident with the lineup we’re throwing out there every day. There is a little something going.”www.gazettextra.com
