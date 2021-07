Hamilton (Ohio) linebacker Gabe Verdon is a 2023 prospect who currently has a Power Five offer after Purdue came through in May. "I know historically Purdue has a great program who has put out some great NFL players and has a bunch of talent for the upcoming year," he said. "I went over to Purdue in June to compete at a camp and got to meet some of the coaches in person. I know that their academic program is outstanding as well."