Carol Sue “Suze or Suzie” Adkins, 65, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Harry Maywood and Laura Jean (Edman) Adkins of Parkersburg. Suze was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She graduated from Parkersburg South High School, Class of 1974 and earned accounting degrees from Mountain State College and Glenville State College. Suzie was previously employed by Montgomery Ward and C&C Development, Co. and devoted 28 years to St. Joseph’s Hospital.