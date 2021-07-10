Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Carol Sue “Suze or Suzie” Adkins

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarol Sue “Suze or Suzie” Adkins, 65, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. She was the daughter of the late Harry Maywood and Laura Jean (Edman) Adkins of Parkersburg. Suze was a member of South Parkersburg Baptist Church. She graduated from Parkersburg South High School, Class of 1974 and earned accounting degrees from Mountain State College and Glenville State College. Suzie was previously employed by Montgomery Ward and C&C Development, Co. and devoted 28 years to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Obituaries
City
Glenville, WV
City
Davisville, WV
City
Williamstown, WV
City
Summersville, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hubbard Hospice House#Mountain State College#Glenville State College#C C Development Co#St Joseph S Hospital#Mineral Wells#Hospicecare#Lamberttatman Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy