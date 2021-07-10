Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Recent Trailer Features Big Changes to the Game

By Naomi Diaz
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonic Colors: Ultimate, the game being released for Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, has received a new trailer featuring all of the changes coming to the game. The two-minute trailer covers areas like graphics, visuals, and features, beginning with the upgraded visuals of the game. Running at 60-frames per second with support for 4K resolution, we can see that the lighting and graphics have received huge upgrades when compared to the Wii exclusive, Sonic Colors. But one of the standout mentions in the trailer is ‘Rival Rush.’ In Rival Rush, players will race through different stages against Metal Sonic to unlock various reward items. Players will also be able to earn Park Tokens through Rival Rush races–giving them the ability to spend them on items for Sonic including boosts, auras, shoes, and gloves. Here is a run-down of the trailer’s most notably features:

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonic Colors#Sonic The Hedgehog#Gaming#Rival Rush#Jade Ghost#These Tail Saves#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Empire Earth 3 free full pc game for download

Empire Earth III, a real-time strategy videogame developed by Mad Doc Software and published in Vivendi Games. The game introduces new weapons and units and a free-form campaign structure similar to those in the Total War series. The player moves through history, not just a particular time period, as in Total War. You have three options for customizable civilizations: Middle-Eastern (West), Middle-Eastern (Far Eastern), and Far Eastern.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Will Include New Power and Metal Sonic

HD Updates - New high-definition updates and improvements, including 60 FPS, re-vamped lighting, improved graphics and 4K resolution. New Mode “Rival Rush” - Go head-to-head with Metal Sonic to unlock rewards. Park Tokens & Customization - Head to the store and use park tokens to unlock unique boosts, auras, shoes...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Sonic Generations - Sea Gate - Game mod - Download

Sea Gate is a mod for Sonic Generations by (i)aLex. This mod recreates first level of Sonic Heroes on much improved Sonic Generation engine. 1. Get SonicGMI, which allows you to easily activate and manage them. 2. create a directory "SeaGate" in the e "of ...Sonic Generations\mods " 3. Extract...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Geralt of Rivia Narrates Recent Tails of Iron Trailer

Tails of Iron is an upcoming dark fantasy title that will have players taking on horrible monsters. With heir of the Rat Throne Redgi attempting to fight back against the frog invaders and save his crumbling kingdom. A new trailer is out detailing the world and voiced by Geralt of Rivia himself Doug Cookie.
Video GamesSiliconera

Sonic Colors Ultimate Brings in Metal Sonic for Rival Rush

There’s a new Sonic Colors Ultimate trailer, and it focuses completely on new additions and various improvements. Sega goes through each update in the video. Things start off with details about the visual changes. But after that, it gets into new Sonic Colors Ultimate content, like the Rival Rush with Metal Sonic.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

SEGA Outlines All The Improvements Heading To Sonic Colors: Ultimate

With Sonic Colors: Ultimate making its Xbox debut in just two short months, SEGA has now revealed the full details as to what's new for the remastered instalment. Being a Nintendo Wii title that originally released back in 2010, there's undeniably a lot of work that needs to be done to improve it. Players are looking at considerable upgrades such as 60fps and 4K resolution, but there's also a variety of new modes and other changes to dive into.
Video Gamesfemalefirst.co.uk

Beloved video game Sonic Colors is back with a brand-new look

The Sonic video game franchise has been around for years, with the first ever game releasing onto the Sega Genesis in 1991. Since then, there have been a vast array of games to be played in many ways, such as party and racing games. Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) had fast...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Gets a New HD Showcase Update

The Sonic team has dropped a big HD update showcase for Sonic Colors Ultimate, and the new features are something to spin jump in excitement about. For some time, fans have been getting the minimum amount of actual official updates, relying on rumors, leaks, the gameplay trailer, and screenshot analysis to whet their appetites. And now finally, Sega’s come forward and talked about a few significant changes that will be added to the HD port.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Sonic Colours: Ultimate showcases new features in the upcoming remaster

Sega and Blind Squirrel Entertainment have released a new trailer for Sonic Colours: Ultimate, showing the upcoming re-releases’ new features and graphical upgrades. Of course there’s the re-vamped lighting, improved graphics, 4K resolution and silky-smooth 60FPS to enjoy, but this Ultimate version of Sonic’s adventure also includes a new mode called ‘Rival Rush’ where you’ll go up against Metal Sonic for rewards. You’ll also be able to earn Park Tokens, which offers up “unique boots, auras, shoes and gloves” for everybody’s favourite Blue Blur.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate screenshots

SEGA has shared the latest set of screenshots for Sonic Colors: Ultimate. For the full set, continue on below. Sonic Colors: Ultimate launches for Switch on September 7. You can learn more about the game here.
Comicsmxdwn.com

Lost Judgment Could Be Last in the Series Due to Actor’s Agency Image Claims

Just a couple of months ago, Sega finally announced Lost Judgment, the full-fledged sequel to the spinoff title from the Yakuza franchise, Judgment. The sub-series has garnered its own dedicated fan base, and the anticipation there when it launches later this year on September 24. However, due to an internal dispute, this might be the final game in the series. Revealed from a Japanese publication Nikkan Taishu, and leaked through Reddit, a dispute between the publisher and Johnny’s, an acting agency in Japan, over the use of the main character’s image. The most startling point of this is that Johnny’s does not want the game to come to the PC gaming platform, which is completely counterintuitive to Sega’s strategy.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection Patch 1.0.0.2 adds graphics settings

Team Ninja and KOEI Tecmo have released a brand new update for NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection. According to the release notes, Update 1.0.0.2 adds some graphics settings to the game. So yeah, better late than never I guess. Going into more details, Patch 1.0.0.2 adds Display Mode, Resolution, VSync, Triple-Buffering,...
TechnologyPhandroid

Google is bringing some big changes to mobile gaming in Android 12

While we continue to await the arrival of the third Android 12 Developer Beta, Google announced some new changes today that will take effect when Android 12 is released this fall. Today’s announcements come courtesy of the Google for Games Developer Summit, which is taking place today and tomorrow. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy