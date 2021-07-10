Sonic Colors: Ultimate Recent Trailer Features Big Changes to the Game

Sonic Colors: Ultimate, the game being released for Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, has received a new trailer featuring all of the changes coming to the game. The two-minute trailer covers areas like graphics, visuals, and features, beginning with the upgraded visuals of the game. Running at 60-frames per second with support for 4K resolution, we can see that the lighting and graphics have received huge upgrades when compared to the Wii exclusive, Sonic Colors. But one of the standout mentions in the trailer is ‘Rival Rush.’ In Rival Rush, players will race through different stages against Metal Sonic to unlock various reward items. Players will also be able to earn Park Tokens through Rival Rush races–giving them the ability to spend them on items for Sonic including boosts, auras, shoes, and gloves. Here is a run-down of the trailer’s most notably features: