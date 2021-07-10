Olympian Allyson Felix's Net Worth Might Surprise You

As one of the most decorated sprinters in U.S. track and field history, it's safe to say that Allyson Felix has run her way all the way to the top. Since earning her first medal at the 2004 Olympics at the mere age of 18 years old, the accomplished sprinter now holds the record for the most Olympic track and field medals won by an American woman, with a total of nine medals at four different Olympics (via the Los Angeles Times).