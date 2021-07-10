Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Jojo Diaz defeats Javier Fortuna in lightweight debut

By Jeremy Herriges
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJojo Diaz had his hands full with Javier Fortuna. Things went back-and-forth all night, but Diaz found a way to break Fortuna down for the victory. Jojo Diaz told FanSided a week before this fight with Javier Fortuna that he surpassed his personal problems outside the ring. He backed up his words with a unanimous decision victory over Fortuna.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

109K+
Followers
300K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Javier Fortuna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia idea back, interest from both sides

A possible fight between Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia may not be as dead an issue as you’d think. Garcia (21-0, 18 KO) and Davis (25-0, 24 KO) have had some back-and-forth with one another, not even terribly smack talk-y or anything, really. In January, days after Garcia beat Luke Campbell, the two agreed on Mike Tyson’s podcast to do a fight, but obviously that didn’t come to pass.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

New-Look JoJo Diaz Becomes Major Player At 135 With Statement Win Over Javier Fortuna

When JoJo Diaz stepped on the scale to weigh in ahead of his bout with Javier Fortuna, he looked like a completely different person than the one who fought back in February. Earlier this year, Diaz was scheduled to defend his IBF super featherweight title against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov, but badly missed the 130-pound limit and was forced to vacate the title on the scale before fighting to a disappointing draw. Despite a titanic battle to melt off the last few pounds, using every DIY rapid-cutting method possible without access to a sauna or a gym facility at the height of COVID protocols, Diaz lost the race to the career-high 174 pounds he claims he weighed coming into training camp. A series of life events including the birth of his child, a DUI arrest and managerial turmoil combined with a pandemic that made him more sedentary than ever before had done too much damage.
Combat Sportsfightnews.com

Fortuna protests judging

Top lightweight contender and former world champion Javier Fortuna is clamoring for a rematch with Joseph “Jo Jo” Diaz. Fortuna’s manager Cesar Mercedes had this to say to Fightnews.com®: “Two elements affected the fight. First, Javier hurt his right hand in the fourth round. Then, the scoring was really off base. One judge gave Javier only two rounds. What fight was he looking at for heaven’s sake?”
Los Angeles, CABoxing Scene

Joseph Diaz Fights Past Javier Fortuna For Decision, Wins WBC Interim

LOS ANGELES — A battle between two former super featherweight champions unfolded at 135 pounds on Friday when Joseph Diaz Jr. made his division debut to fight Javier Fortuna. Diaz was the highly credible replacement opponent of Golden Boy stablemate Ryan Garcia, who abruptly pulled out from his announced fight...
Combat SportsESPN

With distractions pushed aside, does JoJo Diaz finally have it all together?

When Ryan Garcia withdrew from his July 9 bout with Javier Fortuna to address his mental health, Joseph Diaz Jr. raised his hand. Diaz (31-1-1, 15 KOs) immediately offered to fight Fortuna, even though the bout would be contested one division above his natural fighting weight of 130 pounds. After days and days of pleading for the fight, the matchup was his and on Friday in Los Angeles he'll meet Fortuna for the vacant WBC interim lightweight title. The fight will be broadcast on DAZN.
Combat SportsESPN

Pound-for-pound rankings: Vasiliy Lomachenko moves up after his win, but does Gervonta Davis?

Former pound-for-pound king and lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko returned to the ring for the first time since losing to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020 and reminded the boxing world that he's still one of the best fighters in the sport. Lomachenko scored a dominant ninth-round TKO victory over Masayoshi Nakatani on June 26, showcasing what the Ukrainian can do when he's at his best.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Message To Dustin Poirier Wife Leaks

Jake Paul has sent his Conor McGregor necklace to Dustin Poirier, and he wrote a note with a special message to Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie Poirier. You can view it below. Floyd Mayweather is upping everything if he is ever going to take up Jake Paul in a fight. Jake Paul has fired back in a big way as well. Will we ever see these two face to face in a boxing ring? Let’s find out…Tyson Fury ‘Symptoms’ From Illness Revealed.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Errol Spence Reacts To Gervonta Davis Knockout

Errol Spence and Gervonta Davis are in most boxing observers’ pound for pound lists and this weekend the latter stamped his claim to that mythical moniker with an impressive win. Travelling up a weight division to do so. Taking out Marios Barrios to become a champion at 140 lbs. some...
Combat SportsESPN

Real or Not: Is Jermell Charlo poised to move up? Will Pacquiao be Spence's toughest challenge?

Another undisputed champion will be crowned on Saturday night, as Jermell Charlo faces Brian Castano for all four junior middleweight world titles. Charlo enters the fight as the favorite, but this fight won't be easy, given the fighting style of Castano. For either winner, the titleholders at 160 pounds are appealing next bouts, but there's a unique situation that could lead Charlo to stand pat at 154 for the time being.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Charlo vs. Castano undercard news / Benavidez vs. Uzcategui on Aug 28

News on the Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano undercard and a world title eliminator featuring David Benavidez is confirmed. Premier Boxing Champions outlined further details. Unbeaten super welterweight contender Bakhram Murtazaliev and unbeaten prospects Pablo Rubio Jr. and Amed Medina will compete in separate attractions. They highlight the non-televised undercard...
UFCFox News

David Chao, MD: McGregor admission could lead to more trouble

It makes sense why MMA fighter Conor McGregor broke his leg so easily during UFC 264. The fighter now claims that he had stress fractures in his leg prior to the fight on July 10, which helps his legacy but could land him in trouble with the Nevada Athletic Commission.
UFCSherdog

The UFC Lightweight Title: A Visual History

With everything at stake in the UFC 264 main event, it’s almost possible to forget that it’s a likely lightweight title eliminator, as well. The Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight title picture is in its most chaotic state in well over a decade. The belt belongs to Charles Oliveira, who was seen for most of his career as a gifted but flawed fighter who was a long shot ever to win a title. That version of “do Bronx” appears to be a thing of the past, as he strung together nine straight wins in perhaps the toughest division in the sport on his way to his crowning victory in Houston in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy