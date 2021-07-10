Celebrity Summer Style Just Reached New Heights—7 Outfits We're Obsessing Over

Big celebrity events have been few and far between thanks to Covid. And I, for one, have missed the glamour. But thanks to Wimbledon we've had a few sightings that to placate those of us hungry for a some A-list action. First, we had Kate Middleton, and now we've had a flurry of looks from various celebs including Sienna Miller. The star turned up for Manic Monday, AKA the finals, wearing a head-to-toe striped look from Ralph Lauren. But she wasn't the only one to put in an appearance. Poppy Delevingne, FKA Twigs, Maya Jama and Holly Willoughby all turned up today to watch the matches taking place. Last week, we also saw Bridgerton actresses Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan attending. To see all the above looks, keep scrolling.