The Only 6 Jewelry Trends That Matter This Summer

One never needs an excuse to wear lip color, but if you can't lean all the way into it after well over a year of shielding your face in public, when can you? For a summer unlike any other, makeup artist Jezz Hill created five looks ranging from the avant-garde to the everyday wearable. Fittingly, Hill derived her inspiration from the world around us. "All of the looks have different colors and moods," she says, "but my main inspiration is always nature — flowers, skies, and nature."