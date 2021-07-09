Cancel
Sevierville, TN

Jesse E. Johnson II

Mountain Press
 6 days ago

Jesse E. Johnson II, age 69, of Sevierville, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021. He was retired from the Pigeon Forge Police Department with over 29 years of service. He was preceded in death by parents, Genie and Jesse Johnson Sr.; and uncle, Clifford Tweedy. Survivors include wife of 36 years, Connie; stepsons, Timothy Mills and wife Diana, Scott Mills and wife Chrystal; brother, Bruce and wife Cindy; brothers-in-law, Mark Werbil and wife Karen, Larry Werbil and wife Janelle; sister-in-law, Beth Clayman and husband Terry; aunt, Lila Tweedy; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

