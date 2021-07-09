Evelyn Mize Phillips, age 96, of Sevierville, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021. She attended Cedar Bluff Elementary School and graduated from Sevier County High School. She continued her education at Knoxville Business College. Afterwards she was office assistant and receptionist for Dr. H.S. Phillips D.C. In 1975 she moved back to Sevierville and raised cattle that she named after people from the Bible. She enjoyed growing roses and other beautiful flowers in her garden. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Sevierville.