KODAK — Sugarlands Distilling Company celebrated the capping of their pot still in a ceremony on Friday. Following a luncheon and brief presentation, the copper “helmet” was permanently bolted onto the still, which is the largest pot still in the United States. The new still has the capacity to distill 4,500 gallons of whiskey mash and will be used to make Sugarland’s celebrated Roaming Man Whiskey.