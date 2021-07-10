Cancel
Glynn County, GA

Group seeks to share prayer throughout community

By TERRY DICKSON terryldickson50@gmail.com
Brunswick News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 7:14 a.m. Wednesday, someone will stand on the steps of the Glynn County Courthouse and read from the Bible. The time is not an arbitrary number, said Karla Mason, one of the organizers; That time was in recognition of 2 Chronicles 7:14 that reads, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

