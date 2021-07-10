Cancel
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg man’s music resonates enough to net Nashville deal

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG — Family influence and the desire to create a unique style of music gave a Parkersburg resident the opportunity to sign with a Nashville record label. At a young age, Patrick Lawrence developed a love of classic country and bluegrass thanks to his grandfather. As Lawrence got older, his musical tastes evolved and with the help of his stepfather and cousin, he reached what he describes as his lifelong dream.

