Fire rips through Oakland encampment, spreads to BART tracks causing delays

Ten people living at an encampment on East 12th Street in Oakland were displaced Friday after a large fire burned through the area, fire officials said. The fire started at roughly 6:20 p.m. between 16th and 17th Avenue on east 12th Street. Wind carried embers from the blaze, causing spot fires in the immediate vicinity of the fire, including to nearby BART train tracks, said Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt. Vegetation near the BART tracks caught fire, Hunt said.