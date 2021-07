NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Anybody who attended a Sandhills/Thedford football game last season almost certainly heard the name Dane Pokorny. As one of the most dominant players in our area, Pokorny rushed for 2,123 yards while totaling thirty-six touchdowns. He helped lead the Knights to a State Championship appearance and was showered with honors and accolades along the way.