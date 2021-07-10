Cancel
Box Butte County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM MDT FOR EASTERN BOX BUTTE AND NORTHEASTERN MORRILL COUNTIES At 1008 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alliance Airport, or 7 miles southeast of Alliance, moving southeast at 60 mph. This is an extremely dangerous storm capable of substantial damage! HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters and automated sensors confirmed. An 86 MPH wind gust was reported in Alliance with this storm! IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. Locations impacted include Alliance, Alliance Airport and Wild Horse Butte. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...90MPH

alerts.weather.gov

