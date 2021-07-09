Envisioning Fracked: New Art From The PSVR Exclusive

Valve’s handheld gaming system is called Steam Deck and the company is pitching it as “an open PC” that can “connect with any hardware.”. The device will ship later this year with prices starting at $399. Valve says there will be a dock sold separately with an image for the accessory showing what looks like Displayport and USB ports, among others. The handheld itself is powered by a “custom APU developed with AMD” and Valve says it is “comparable to a gaming laptop with the ability to run the latest AAA games.” There’s obviously no mention of VR support from Valve in connection with Steam Deck — Valve specifically states the device is “optimized for hand-held gaming” — but we reached out to the company for comment on that prospect nonetheless given its pitch as an “open PC” and the likelihood that enthusiast buyers are likely to test out exactly what that means. Valve calls it “the first in a new category of handheld PC gaming devices.” IGN got access to Valve’s Pierre-Loup Griffais to ask whether it can run VR and Griffais replied “It has all the connectivity. You would need [a lot] to do that, but that’s not really what we’re optimizing the performance for.”