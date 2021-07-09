Cancel
Video Games

Envisioning Fracked: New Art From The PSVR Exclusive

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFracked looks a little different to most VR games. nDreams’ upcoming first-person shooter eschews realism, instead gunning for a bombastic comic book style. Snowy mountain vistas are bathed in vibrant colors, weapons are huge, chunky lego bricks and parasitic enemies are a gooey purple. It’s one of those games that really feels like it’s coming at the end of a platform generation, understanding the strengths and limitations of PSVR’s graphical capabilities and producing something striking.

#Vr#Art Style#Epic Games#Concept Art#Ndreams#Psvr#Creative
