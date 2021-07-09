Cancel
SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: Airbyte

By Jakub Lewkowicz
SDTimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbyte is a data integration platform that runs in the cloud and replicates data. It enables users to get their data pipelines running in minutes with either pre-built or custom connectors from the Airbyte UI, API or CLI. Developers simply need to authenticate their sources and get connectors that adapt...

