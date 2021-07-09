Athlete Training Platform Rezzil Player 22 Comes To Oculus Quest This Summer

A new addon for Half-Life: Alyx offers a couple test chambers inspired by Portal 2 that you can solve in VR without a portal gun. The mod is called ApertureVR – Thinking Without Portals and it does a fantastic job recreating the look, feel and sound of Valve’s classic Portal 2 adapted with Half-Life: Alyx’s gravity gloves to pull cubes over to you. There’s no portal gun here, there’s only four test chambers and we were only able to successfully complete the first two — there seemed to be a progression bug with the third one at the time of this writing. Last year we looked at another mod that let you walk through a Portal 2 map and pick up some items, but this latest one actually offers a bit of gameplay and its creators hope it can serve as the basis of much more.