Athlete Training Platform Rezzil Player 22 Comes To Oculus Quest This Summer
Rezzil is bringing its athletic training platform to Oculus Quest later this month. Rezzil Player 22 is a follow-up to the recently-launched Rezzil Player 21, which was exclusive to SteamVR. But, whereas that game was primarily a soccer simulation platform that used SteamVR Trackers to follow your feet, Rezzil Player 22 features a range of exercises based around using your hands and head for coordination and improving fitness.uploadvr.com
