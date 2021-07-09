Cancel
Athlete Training Platform Rezzil Player 22 Comes To Oculus Quest This Summer

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRezzil is bringing its athletic training platform to Oculus Quest later this month. Rezzil Player 22 is a follow-up to the recently-launched Rezzil Player 21, which was exclusive to SteamVR. But, whereas that game was primarily a soccer simulation platform that used SteamVR Trackers to follow your feet, Rezzil Player 22 features a range of exercises based around using your hands and head for coordination and improving fitness.

