Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Laredo,’ ‘Any Which Way You Can’ actor William Smith dead at 88

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16XcUU_0asjGzg500

LOS ANGELES — William Smith, the rugged actor who starred on “Laredo” and “Rich Man, Poor Man” and had memorable movie brawls with Rod Taylor and Clint Eastwood, died Monday, his wife said. He was 88.

Smith died Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, Joanne Cervelli Smith told The Hollywood Reporter. She did not want to reveal the cause of death.

Smith had 289 movie and television credits during his career, according to IMDb.com.

Smith starred as gunfighter-turned-Texas Ranger Joe Riley on “Laredo” during the Western’s two-season run on NBC (1965-67). He also played Detective James “Kimo” Carew in the final season of the original “Hawaii Five-O” crime drama in 1979-80.

Smith may be best known for his portrayal as hired thug Anthony Falconetti in the 1976 television miniseries, “Rich Man, Poor Man.”

In the 1970 film, “Darker Than Amber,” Smith had a memorable brawl with Taylor that is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most realistic fights. Taylor broke three of Smith’s ribs and Smith smashed Taylor’s nose during the scene, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Fight choreography and staging went out the window when Rod decided to really hit me,” Smith said in a 2010 interview. “And so the fight was on. That was a real fight with real blood and real broken bones. Rod is a skilled fighter and at the same time a real scrapper. Now that was a good fight!”

In 1980, Smith played bare-knuckle boxer Jack Wilson, who fought with Clint Eastwood in “Any Which Way You Can.”

The film’s trailer described the fight between Wilson and Philo Beddoe (Eastwood) as “the most knuckle-busting, gut-wrenching, brain-scrambling, butt-bruising, lip-splitting brawl of all time.”

“It has to be one of the longest two-man fights ever done on film without doubles,” Smith said in an interview for Louis Paul’s 2014 book, “Tales From the Cult Film Trenches.” “We shot it in Jackson, Wyoming, which is about 8,000 feet high in altitude, and I was smoking so hard at the time.”

Speaking of smoke, Smith was the last actor to portray the Marlboro Man in commercials before they were banned from television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Smith was born on a cattle ranch in Columbia, Missouri, on March 24, 1933, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was an uncredited child extra as an 8-year-old on the set with Bela Lugosi and Lon Chaney Jr. in “The Ghost of Frankenstein” (1942) and had roles in “The Song of Bernadette” (1943), “Going My Way” (1944), “Meet Me in St. Louis” (1944) and “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn” (1945).

Smith played Arnold Schwarzenegger’s father in 1982′s “Conan the Barbarian,” and a Soviet general in 1984′s “Red Dawn,” according to The Associated Press.

In addition to his wife of 31 years, Smith is survived by a son, William E. Smith III, and a daughter, Sherri Anne Cervelli, the AP reported.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
39K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Taylor
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Bela Lugosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Jkreng#Nbc#The Marlboro Man#Soviet#The Associated Press#Ap#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTexarkana Gazette

Action film star William Smith dies at age 88

William Smith, an actor known for his portrayals of villains and his onscreen movie brawls, died Monday in Woodland Hills, California. He was 88. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said he died at the Motion Picture and Television Fund's Country House and Hospital. She did not specify the cause. While...
Burbank, CANew York Post

‘The Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dead at 74

Chick Vennera, a veteran actor of stage and screen, has died from cancer at his home in Burbank, California. The 74-year-old’s death was confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera, Deadline reported. The multi-talented actor, singer and dancer starred on Broadway, in films, television series and animated series throughout his nearly...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Rawhide' Star Raymond St. Jacques Was the First Black Actor to Star in a Western Series

Raymond St. Jacques was on the forefront of actors who first helped lower the racial divide in the world of television. Known for starring in the final season of Rawhide as cattle rider Simon Blake, Jacques was the very first black actor to ever be cast in a leading role in a western series. It was a monumental moment in history that paved the way for others after him, but the actor also dedicated his life to raising awareness for more equal representation in the film industry in general.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Rolling Stone

Charlie Robinson, ‘Night Court’ Actor, Dead at 75

Charlie Robinson, whose five-decade acting career included playing series mainstay Mac Robinson the court clerk on Night Court, died on Sunday in Los Angeles due to cardiac arrest and cancer complications, as Variety reports. He was 75. Starring in numerous TV, film and theater productions, Robinson’s enduring role was as Mac Robinson on Night Court, which he joined in 1984 for Season Two and portrayed through the rest of its nine-season run. His first recurring role before portraying Mac was in primetime soap opera Flamingo Road, and in 1983 he starred in the short-lived comedy sitcom Buffalo Bill. After Night Court wrapped...
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Clint Eastwood Was Once Fired Because of His Adam's Apple, According to Burt Reynolds

It's hard to believe there was ever a time when the names Clint Eastwood and Burt Reynolds weren't known all over the world. The two legendary actors both came up in Hollywood around the same time after signing contracts with Universal Studios in the 1950s. According to an interview with Larry King in 2000, Reynolds explained they were also both fired from the studio the same year.
CancerNewsweek

What Is Adenocarcinoma? Charlie Robinson of 'Night Court' Dies at 75

Prolific actor Charlie Robinson, who starred in the long-running sitcom Night Court as well as many other productions, has died aged 75. Robinson died on Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, his manager told the Associated Press. His cause of death was cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock, and metastatic adenocarcinoma.
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

‘Laredo’ actor Smith dies; played cowboys, brawlers

LOS ANGELES — Actor William Smith, who played bikers, brawlers, cowboys and no-nonsense tough guys in films and television shows including “Laredo,” “Rich Man, Poor Man” and “Any Which Way You Can,” has died at 88. Smith’s wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said he died Monday at the Motion Picture &...

Comments / 0

Community Policy