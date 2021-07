ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County has announced that $474,450 in COVID-19 assistance grant funding is being made available to nonprofit agencies. The program is aimed to support nonprofit agencies and the services they provide to assist clients who were negatively impacted during the pandemic. The deadline to apply for the first round of funding is Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. Applications can be accessed at www.EssexCountyNJ.org by selecting the link for “Essex County COVID-19 Assistance Grant for Public Service Not for Profit Agencies.”