WBA Rejects Pacquiao Request For Title Reinstatement; Ugas To Remain WBA "Super" Champ

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYordenis Ugas was denied the chance to contend for two more welterweight belts but will at least retain his own title status ahead of his next fight. BoxingScene.com has learned that a ruling handed down by the World Boxing Association (WBA) will allow the Miami’s Ugas to remain in place as the sanctioning body’s “Super” titlist. The decision was returned on Friday, in response to a formal appeal filed by former eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao who sought to have his title status reinstated after being downgraded to “Champion in Recess” earlier this year due to inactivity.

