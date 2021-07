Moving a very long way, over to one of my ear worms, "Hillbillies from Outer Space," from The Vaughan Brothers' Family Style (CD, Epic 46225), I could feel the impact of the upright bass and still clearly distinguish it from the drum beat, neither of which obscured the melodic lines of the Vaughan Brothers' guitars. This mix can seem dense since most of the tune and rhythm lie in the bass and lower midrange, but the Confidence 30s revealed even the occasional finger snapping that adds spice and drives the groove. Further down in the bass, the deep, plucked notes of Buster Williams's acoustic bass fiddle on "Concierto de Aranjuez," from Griot Liberte (CD, High Note HCD 7123), were impressively full and distinct, lacking only the extreme extension that comes through with a subwoofer.