Logan Runde finally succumbed to the dogpile, but his Dubuque Hempstead teammates had to run him down in shallow centerfield to get to him. The senior right-fielder delivered a two-out RBI single just out of the reach of leaping centerfielder Logan Brosius to give the Mustangs an improbable 9-8 victory over Western Dubuque to complete a sweep on Tuesday at Core Field. Hempstead rallied from a seven-run deficit in the final two innings to clinch the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division title for the second straight year.