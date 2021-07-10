Cancel
Topeka, IN

Topeka museum is open again

By KPC News Service
Evening Star
 5 days ago

TOPEKA — The Topeka Area Historical Society throwing a bit of party on Tuesday, July 20, to celebrate the reopening of its historical museum. The TAHS is hosting a carry-in meal followed by a tour of the Depot Museum. Harold Gingerich, the TAHS president, will be leading the tour and telling visitors the stories behind most of the museum’s displays. The evening kicks off with a carry-in meal in the Topeka United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those attending should bring a dish to share.

