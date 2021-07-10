Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. restrained after being hit by another pitch by Miami Marlins
MIAMI -- Ronald Acuna Jr. was restrained after being plunked during the Atlanta Braves' 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins Friday night. Miami reliever Anthony Bender hit Acuna with a slider in the seventh. A frustrated Acuna stared and walked toward Bender before he was held back by Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro and home plate umpire Jordan Baker. Acuna headed to first base, slamming his protective elbow gear to the ground.www.espn.com
