Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. restrained after being hit by another pitch by Miami Marlins

By ESPN.com
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI -- Ronald Acuna Jr. was restrained after being plunked during the Atlanta Braves' 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins Friday night. Miami reliever Anthony Bender hit Acuna with a slider in the seventh. A frustrated Acuna stared and walked toward Bender before he was held back by Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro and home plate umpire Jordan Baker. Acuna headed to first base, slamming his protective elbow gear to the ground.

www.espn.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Jorge Alfaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta#The Miami Marlins#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. scratched again due to back issue

The Atlanta Braves might have something to worry about as they approach the All-Star break. As noted by The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was scratched from Thursday's home game against the New York Mets and Cy Young Award candidate Jacob deGrom because of mid-back tightness. Ehire Adrianza took Acuna's spot in right field, hit a leadoff triple and then scored in the bottom of the first inning.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr. suffers potentially serious injury

Saturday should have been a cause for celebration for the Atlanta Braves. With their victory over the Marlins, they were finally back to .500, drawing ever closer in the chase for the NL East. Instead, it was a day of concern, as they may have lost superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. to a serious injury.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr. 40-40 Update at Midway Point

Now that we are halfway through the season for the Atlanta Braves we get a good glance at just how realistic it is for Ronald Acuna Jr. to reach 40-40. Despite the frustration this Atlanta Braves team brings on a nightly basis, you can still tune in every night to see Ronald Acuna Jr. do something special.
MLBPosted by
The US Sun

Is Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. injured?

RONALD Acuna Jr. is an Atlanta Braves outfielder who suffered a devastating injury on July 10, 2021. The Braves' game against the Miami Marlins put the fate of the rest of Acuna Jr's season into question. Who is Ronald Acuna Jr.?. Ronald José Acuña Blanco Jr. is a Venezuelan professional...
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Glove story: Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. honors Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr.

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins while chasing down a fly ball. Although we won't see Acuna return to the field this season, his trademark yellow batting gloves have lived to see another day as Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. sported his own pair of bright yellow gloves during Sunday's game as a tribute to the injured slugger.
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Complete Guide, Preview for 2nd Half of 2021 MLB Season

Relative to preseason expectations, the Atlanta Braves might be baseball's most disappointing team in 2021 because of their 44-45 record at the All-Star break. A year after coming one win away from reaching the World Series, little has gone right. And things went from bad to worse when superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. was lost for the year to a torn ACL days before he was set to start in the All-Star Game.
MLBNBC Washington

Braves Trade for Cubs OF Joc Pederson Following Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

Braves trade for Cubs OF Joc Pederson originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It seems the Cubs' fire sale has begun, as they traded outfielder Joc Pederson to the Braves Thursday night. NBC Sports. Chicago received first baseman Bryce Ball in exchange for Pederson. Ball is a top 15 prospect...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

Chipper Jones Married a Playboy Playmate After Retiring With Millions

Former Atlanta Braves third baseman Chipper Jones is one of the greatest players in franchise history, spending his entire 19-year MLB career with the team. Jones was not just a fan favorite. He was one of the best baseball players in Major League Baseball, earning the respect of his peers and eventually a place in Cooperstown at the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Comments / 1

Community Policy