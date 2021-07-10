Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Stanton County in southwestern Kansas * Until midnight CDT/1100 PM MDT/. * At 1112 PM CDT/1012 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles north of Coolidge to 7 miles southeast of Granada to 10 miles north of Two Buttes Reservoir, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Public report of 60 mph winds in Holly, Colorado. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Syracuse. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, KS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Hamilton, KS
County
Stanton County, KS
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Coolidge, KS
County
Hamilton County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hails 'transformative' child tax credit payments

President Biden on Thursday hailed the expanded child tax credit as a “transformative” achievement that would offer needed relief for families and made the case for Congress to further extend the payments in forthcoming legislation. In remarks from the White House, Biden said the payments would spur the largest one-year...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Haitian presidential guard leader detained

The head of security at Haiti’s presidential palace has been detained by police amid the ongoing probe into Haitian President Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, local police and justice officials said Thursday. The Washington Post reported that Dimitri Hérard had been taken into custody, citing confirmation from a Haitian prosecutor, a spokesperson...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy