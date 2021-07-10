Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hamilton; Stanton The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hamilton County in southwestern Kansas Northwestern Stanton County in southwestern Kansas * Until midnight CDT/1100 PM MDT/. * At 1112 PM CDT/1012 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles north of Coolidge to 7 miles southeast of Granada to 10 miles north of Two Buttes Reservoir, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Public report of 60 mph winds in Holly, Colorado. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Syracuse. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH