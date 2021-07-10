Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR COLFAX...SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE...DODGE...CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1111 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Scribner to 4 miles north of Rising City, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...65 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Columbus, Fremont, Schuyler, David City, North Bend, Scribner, Hooper, Dodge, Cedar Bluffs, Bellwood, Rising City, Nickerson, Duncan, Prague, Snyder, Uehling, Morse Bluff, Octavia, Malmo and Winslow. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...65MPH