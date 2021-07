The Fearless Flyers opened up for Vulfpeck for the latter’s landmark headlining concert on September 28, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Both bands have now released their sets as live albums, both titled Live At Madison Square Garden. Vulf’s live record arrived in late 2019. The Fearless Flyers’ is available on streaming services as well as in video format on YouTube, which is the subject of this week’s Full Show Friday.