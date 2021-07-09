Cancel
Kanye West Helped Kim Kardashian Rebrand KKW

By Music News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West reportedly helped estranged wife Kim Kardashian West rebrand KKW Beauty. According to Page Six, a source shut down rumors that Kim was rebranding in order to remove the “W” from KKW Beauty. The source explained, “Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name....

