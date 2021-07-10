Butterflies Versus Moths

My name is Mayurika. The pandemic has taken a lot out of us, but I like to think in a positive way. This time has also allowed my 10-year-old daughter Trinolka and me to build a butterfly garden. We researched butterflies native to Maryland and proceeded to build a habitat for them, adding nectar-containing flowers, a solar-powered water fountain, and rocks (painted by Trinolka) for them to bask on. For color, we got begonias and petunias. For the nectar flowers, we got marigolds, daisies (yellow and purple), a butterfly bush, and salvia. We added host plants for the caterpillars such as dill, citrus, and milkweed. Soon two to three butterflies, mostly cabbage whites, flew in to drink the nectar. We put the plants on one corner of the deck, overlooking the backyard lawn, and some at eye level for the butterflies to easily spot. The sound of the trickling water with the early morning sun was perfect for laying out a bamboo mat and meditating in the tranquility of nature.