Mint consists of a very broad family of 3,500 plants, and all of them have square stems and opposite leaves. Aside from that, each type of mint is incredibly different; you may not have known as horehound, lemon balm, basil, bee balm, pennyroyal, lavender, hyssop, oregano, and even catnip are all relatives. Peppermint and spearmint are the most widely grown mint varieties because they are handy for tea and infusion waters, disliked by mosquitos, and very easy to grow. Here, we provide some key mint plant care tips to get the most out of growing this herb.