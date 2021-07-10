Cancel
People Working Cooperatively raises $180k in virtual ToolBelt Ball campaign for ‘modifications for mobility’

Posted by 
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 5 days ago
People Working Cooperatively’s (PWC) ToolBelt Ball may have been “Under Construction” in 2021, but thanks to the generosity of its supporters, the organization was still able to raise $180,500 to support the organization’s “Modifications for Mobility” program. Unable to host its annual fundraiser in person due to the lingering pandemic,...

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
