Windsor, CT

Windsor’s Ellison commits to CCSU

By Adam Betz / Journal Inquirer
Posted by 
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pFnJ_0asjBtH600
Justice Ellison, here battling for the ball with East Catholic's Logan Macaluso, left, during the Warriors' 48-45 win over the Eagles on Jan. 28, 2020, made a verbal commitment to the Central Connecticut State men's basketball team Friday. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer) Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer

When Justice Ellison decided to play a postgraduate prep season at Woodstock Academy in May 2020, he had an end goal in mind: following in his father’s footsteps and play at the Division I level.

The Windsor High grad accomplished that goal Friday when he announced his verbal commitment to the Central Connecticut State University men’s basketball team on Instagram.

"It's a huge accomplishment and it means the absolute most," Ellison said during a telephone interview Friday. "Obviously, my dad was a big factor in helping make this decision. So, being able to have the understanding that I'm going to be following my dream and accomplishing the biggest goal that a lot of kids grow up dreaming for is the biggest thing."

Ellison’s father Shawn was a freshman at UConn in the 1990-91 season before transferring to Hartford, where he played from 1992-94.

To the younger Ellison, CCSU was the perfect fit.

"It was close to home," he said. "I feel like that had a little bit to do with it. I had a good amount of schools also recruiting from different parts of the country. There were some in California, there was New York, there were different places. But, ultimately being a drive away from my house felt like the right decision."

Ellison, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, started playing basketball when he was 4. He spent his first three high school seasons at South Windsor before transferring to Windsor for the 2019-20 season, where he helped lead the Warriors to a 17-3 regular season record.

"Justice is great," Windsor coach Ken Smith said. "He comes from great stock...this kid is outstanding.”

Perhaps his breakout performance came against East Catholic during his senior year. Ellison finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Warriors edged the Eagles 48-45 in a battle between the top two teams in the GameTimeCT/New Haven Register state media poll.

During the Warriors’ run to the CCC tournament semifinals, Ellison averaged 17.3 points per game. Windsor was set to play Fairfield Warde in the second round of the Division I state tournament, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended the tournament on March 10.

"It was definitely a journey and there were ups and downs to a lot," Ellison said of his high school career. "But it let me know the strength that I have as a player and as a person to get through any adversity that I come across."

Ellison is the third player from the 2019-20 Warriors to play for a Division I school. Corey McKeithan completed his freshman season at Rider this past season, and Amir “Primo” Spears signed his Letter of Intent to play at Duquesne on April 14.

"Just believing and working day after day, it really paid off," Ellison said. "I'm glad that all three of us can be where we are today."

Ellison decided to play his prep season at Woodstock Academy on May 14, 2020. He played on the Centaurs’ Blue prep team, which finished 8-4 last season.

Even though his tenure with the Centaurs was short, Ellison feels that it was extremely beneficial.

"Even in the small amount of time with Coach Washington and Coach Rivera, I think they pushed each and everyone of us every single day to limits that we didn't even know we had," Ellison said. "I think that was a big step in becoming the player that I am right now."

Ellison had previously committed to Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas in January, but de-committed when coach Craig Fletchall retired in April.

At CCSU, he plans on majoring in sports management.

"I definitely look forward getting on campus with everyone and getting in the gym and working towards our goals,” he added.

For Ellison, the best may still be yet to come however.

"I think he's just on the tip of the iceberg of who he can be as a player,” Woodstock prep coach Jacque Rivera said. “I think he's just starting to showcase his abilities.”

Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
