As Ole Miss fans reach the dog days of summer, it is still about two months away from college sports returning to our lives, which is #sad. HOWEVER, the staff here at The Cup are counting down the days until the Rebels hit the field against Louisville in Atlanta on Sept. 6 (Labor Day!). This likely won’t be a daily series, but we will be assigning certain significance to each number in the countdown. For instance, today marks 54 days until kickoff, therefore, what is significant in the world of Ole Miss about the No. 54? That, my friends, is why I am employed.