Corn School set to return to LaGrange this October

LAGRANGE — It’s official. Corn School is all set to make its return to the streets of LaGrange this October. LaGrange Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Miller announced at Tuesday night’s LaGrange town board meeting that she has received all the permits required by the state to once again block off a blocks-long section of Detroit Street through downtown LaGrange to host the annual fall street festival. This year, Corn School will kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 5, and run through Saturday, Oct 9.