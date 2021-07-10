Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

United Way of the River Cities announces grant recipients, $412,999 awarded to local non-profits

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 5 days ago

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Every year, United Way of the River Cities works with organizations throughout the five counties they serve to award grants. Their two grant categories, Safety-net and Impact, each have requirements that must be met. Safety-net grants are intended to help meet the basic needs of individuals in our community. Impact grants are meant to help reduce the need for safety-net services by assisting individuals to learn to read, graduate from high school, become more financially stable and provide other skills that make it possible for individuals and families to be more self-reliant.

irontontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Society
Huntington, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Volunteers#Domestic Violence#Charity#Uwrc#Grants#Goodwill Industries#Kyowva Area Inc#Children#Home Society#Christian Associates#Cridlin Food Pantry#Facing Hunger Food Bank#Lincoln Co Frn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
United Way
News Break
Charities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy