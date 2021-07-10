United Way of the River Cities announces grant recipients, $412,999 awarded to local non-profits

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Every year, United Way of the River Cities works with organizations throughout the five counties they serve to award grants. Their two grant categories, Safety-net and Impact, each have requirements that must be met. Safety-net grants are intended to help meet the basic needs of individuals in our community. Impact grants are meant to help reduce the need for safety-net services by assisting individuals to learn to read, graduate from high school, become more financially stable and provide other skills that make it possible for individuals and families to be more self-reliant.