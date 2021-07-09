Short Of Workers, Employers Are Getting Creative To Entice People Into Construction

Construction employment, seasonally adjusted, totaled 7,410,000 in June, a drop of 7,000 from May and the fourth decline in the past five months, according to AGC’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data posted on Friday The June total was 238,000 (-3.1%) below the pre-pandemic peak in February 2020. The gap widened between residential and nonresidential employment gains. Residential construction employment, comprising residential building and residential specialty trade contractors, increased 15,200 in June, putting the total 51,000 (1.7%) higher than in February 2020. Nonresidential construction employment—building, specialty trades, and heavy and civil engineering construction—shrank by 22,600 in June and was 289,000 (-6.2%) below the February 2020 level. A total of 730,000 former construction workers were unemployed in June, a sharp drop from June 2020 but nearly twice the June 2019 total of 390,000. The industry’s unemployment rate in June was 7.5%, compared to 10.1% in June 2020 and 4.0% in June 2019.