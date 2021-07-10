Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, KY

Toyota donates two vehicles to Ashland Community and Technical College auto tech program

By Staff Reports
Ironton Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND, Ky. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated two cars for automotive technology programs to Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC). The vehicles donated include a 2020 grey Camry and a 2020 silver Avalon Hybrid. These vehicles provide ACTC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world. ACTC would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure ACTC students are at the forefront in the automotive field.

irontontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Ashland, KY
Education
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
Ashland, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Economy#Charity#Actc#Avalon Hybrid#Automotive Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Education
News Break
Cars
News Break
Charities
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy