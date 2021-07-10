Toyota donates two vehicles to Ashland Community and Technical College auto tech program

ASHLAND, Ky. — Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky donated two cars for automotive technology programs to Ashland Community and Technical College (ACTC). The vehicles donated include a 2020 grey Camry and a 2020 silver Avalon Hybrid. These vehicles provide ACTC students the opportunity to learn the latest technology in the automotive world. ACTC would not have been able to purchase vehicles as frequently as needed to keep up with technology, so Toyota’s donations ensure ACTC students are at the forefront in the automotive field.